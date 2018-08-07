Setting the record straight. Younes Bendjima is shooting down reports that he already rebounded from Kourtney Kardashian following their split.

The model, 26, took to Instagram Story to show a screenshot of an article with a headline that alleged Bendjima was getting cozy “with bikini-clad model” alongside photos of him in Mexico hanging out with a woman named Jordan Ozuna. The former waitress has previously been linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

While the pair appear to look very friendly, Bendjima captioned the screenshot, “They really want me to be the bad guy” with crying laughing emojis. “F—ck your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho,” he continued. He followed up the screen grab with a shot of his friends gathered around the table eating, writing, “OH FOUND THEM.”

As previously reported, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, August 7, that Kardashian ended things with Bendjima.

The former couple showed signs of trouble when Bendjima left an eyebrow-raising comment under a photo that Kardashian posted on Instagram on July 16 that showed her bare bum. He wrote “Thats what you need to show to get likes?” which has since been deleted. Despite the public dig, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram. He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative.”

Kardashian — who shares kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick — and Bendjima started dating in 201 6 after meeting in Paris at Fashion Week.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!