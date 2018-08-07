Alexa, don’t mess with the Kardashians! Khloé Kardashian slammed Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and implied that the model was unfaithful to her sister.

Shortly after news of Bendjima’s split with Kourtney broke, he denied reports that he was seeing someone else, writing, “They really want me to be the bad guy … F—k your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more)” on his Instagram Story alongside photos of him in Mexico with another woman.

After The Shade Room shared an screenshot of the model’s Story, Khloé, 34, commented, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Fans were quick to point out the irony of Khloé’s remark, calling out the Good American cofounder for staying with Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating on her with multiple women during her pregnancy.

“Khloe where’s tristan hunny? and don’t say at home w/ true 😂,” one user wrote, referring to the couple’s 3-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

Another person commented, “Lmao she got some nerve…”

“Khloe set herself up with this one,” a third user replied.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, August 7, that Bendjima, 26, and Kardashian, 39, called it quits after nearly two years of dating. A source told Us that the reality star was the one who ended things with Bendjima.

Kardashian, who split with the father of her three children, Scott Disick, in 2015 after he was unfaithful, started dating Bendjima in 2016 after they met at Paris Fashion Week.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!