First comes Khloé, then comes Kim! Kim Kardashian implied that sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima is a liar after he denied that he did anything wrong during his recent Mexican getaway.

“once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” Bendjima, 26, wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 7, just hours after the model claimed he was simply having “fun with [his] friends” in Mexico. “I know who i am where i’m from and where i’m going and that bothers you. only one opinion matter The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Kim, 37, wasted no time calling out her sister’s former beau after The Shade Room posted a screenshot of Bendjima’s latest story. “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’” the KKW beauty creator wrote, adding a Pinocchio-inspired emoji that features a long nose.

The Selfish author’s remark comes shortly after Khloé Kardashian shaded Bendjima on a different Shade Room Instagram post.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” Bendjima wrote on his first Instagram Story, alongside crying laughing emojis. “F—k your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho.”

After the account shared a screenshot of Bendjima’s first Story, the 34-year-old clapped back, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Kourtney, 39, and Bendjima broke up after nearly two years of dating. An insider told Us that the reality TV personality was the one who ended things.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!