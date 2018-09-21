A new man in her life! Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are more than just friends, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider tells Us. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.”

The source also notes how Kardashian’s relationship with Sabbat, 20, is different from her previous romance. “They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes [Bendjima].”

The Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum, 39, shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Sabbat were spotted having dinner together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on September 14. An insider close to the reality star denied the pairing was anything more than platonic at the time: “Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls. There is nothing romantic going on.”

The Grown-ish actor has multiple ties to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. He counts Kendall Jenner as a pal and walked the runway for Kanye West’s Yeezy show in 2015.

Us confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s split from Bendjima, 25, in August. A second source shared at the time that the nearly two-year relationship “ran its course.”

However, Us exclusively reported on September 4 that the couple were back together. “There was some miscommunication,” a separate insider noted, “[but] they worked it out and are giving it another shot.”

Kardashian was spotted hanging out with Bendjima at In-N-Out Burger on Labor Day and at Bui Sushi that same week. Now, a source tells Us the two are “done for good.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

