Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are back on and taking their rekindled romance all over town.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the twosome, who split in August after nearly two years together, went to In-N-Out Burger in Canoga Park on Labor Day. The former boxer ordered himself and the reality star each a burger with special sauce, per the source.

“Kourtney looked tired and it seemed like they’d been driving around for a while,” the source explains, adding that they both “seemed tired and calm.”

Us broke the news on Tuesday, September 4, that the 39-year-old reality star and the 26-year-old model are back together after a “miscommunication.” A second insider reveals that Bendjima “worships the ground she walks on.”

“They have great chemistry and that’s one of the things that brought her back to him,” the second insider tells Us exclusively. “They are revisiting their relationship.”

According to a third source, the duo also visited Bui Sushi in Malibu earlier this week. Bendjima walked into the restaurant alone to pick up their food, per the source, while Kardashian was “in the car texting.”

“Younes looked casual and acted normal,” the third source reveals. “But definitely seemed like he was anxious and in a rush.” The insider also noted that the Kardashian family frequently visits the sushi spot, including Kylie Jenner, who went to restaurant on Sunday, September 2.

While Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the recent developments in her relationship with Bendjima, the reality TV personality shot down reports that her on-off beau tipped off the paparazzi during their recent date nights, tweeting, “FAKE NEWS” in response to a story on Wednesday, September 5.

