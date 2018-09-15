Kourtney Kardashian, who recently reunited with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, stepped out for dinner in L.A. on Friday, September 14, with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wore a strapless silver and white minidress as she and the Grown-ish star were spotted at The Nice Guy in L.A.

The model and Instagram influencer, who is also friends with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner and walked in Kanye West‘s season 1 Yeezy show back in 2015, wore a black T-shirt and black pants.

The outing comes almost two weeks after the mom of three reunited with boyfriend Bendjima. As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair, who split in August after nearly two years together, were seen grabbing some food at In-N-Out Burger on Labor Day and visiting Bui Sushi in Malibu days earlier.

Us broke the news on September that the reality TV star and the 26-year-old model were back together after “some miscommunication,” according to a source.

Their break up came shortly after Bendjima left a comment under a photo that Kardashian posted on Instagram in July that showed her bare behind. He wrote, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” The comment was later deleted.

“They worked it out and are giving it another shot,” the source told Us.

During their brief split Bendjima was spotted in Mexico with another woman named Jordan Ozuna, but he denied that he had already moved on. “Can’t have fun with your friends no more,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that there were 12 other friends with them.

