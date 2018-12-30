A time for reflection. Younes Bendjima showed some love for his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian while looking back on the past year.

“Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” Bendjima, 25, captioned an Instagram Story photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, smiling in front of a sunset on Sunday, December 30. “I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that.”

He continued: “you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic].”

The model, who dated the mother of three for nearly two years before calling it quits in August, added that “it’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go.”

He echoed his own sentiment in a reposting of a May video, which features the businesswoman dancing in her seat at an outdoor dining table. “all love … We live we learn,” he wrote.

The former couple called it quits this past summer after the relationship simply “ran its course,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children,” the source explained. (Kardashian shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6, with ex Scott Disick.)

A second source added that the fashion mogul was the one who broke things off with Bendjima. “She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,” per the source, noting that “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

The pair “worked it out” and gave their relationship “another shot” in September, with an insider telling Us that “there was some miscommunication” before the initial breakup. However, there was a new man in her life two weeks later.

“Kourtney and Luka [Sabbat] are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source revealed to Us on September 21. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.” (Kardashian and Sabbat have since called it quits as well.)

