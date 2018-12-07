Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through the ringer. When the former couple met at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis in Mexico in 2006, they had no idea that their lives would never be the same.

Over the next 12 years, they took Us on their journey as they broke up, got back together, welcomed not one, not two, but three babies together and learned how to be in one another’s lives — even if it wasn’t as a couple.

Though they ultimately made the choice to split for good in 2015, finding several other partners since (Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie), Kardashian and Disick managed to parlay their former romance into a successful coparenting relationship to the benefit of their three shared children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Scroll through to relive every step of the former pair’s long (and sometimes tumultuous!) relationship, for better or worse.