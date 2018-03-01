Kourtney Kardashian is making the rules! While she is coparenting with Scott Disick — the two share Mason, 8, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 3 — the 38-year-old still has some rules she needs her ex to follow.

“I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes you walk in like it still is,” she tells Disick in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too. If you just wander into my bedroom and just go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'”

While he was getting his own sunglasses — she had taken some of his — she still wants to make sure that he knows he can’t just wander in and out of her house.

“I wasn’t looking through your panties! I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that’s a private place for you,” Disick, 34, says, to which Kardashian immediately responds, “But then the day after I said it, you went right in! You said, ‘Hey can I come in?’ The kids were there, I wasn’t gonna be like ‘No.’”

Ultimately, Disick agrees to her new rule. “There’s obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect, and I don’t want you to be uncomfortable,” Disick adds. When she says she’s not uncomfortable, he tells her he’ll show up naked then.

“Great, I’ll call the police,” she responds, laughing. He then brings up a new boundary that he’d like to set. Find out what it is in the clip above.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

