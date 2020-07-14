Keeping up with Kourtney! From her reality TV start in 2006, to becoming a mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian has had quite the transformation over the years — both on and off-screen.

While finding her niche on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling’s body has changed as well. Fans watched as the California native’s figure bounced back after her three pregnancies — she is mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — and beyond.

“I wasn’t into intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason, and I wasn’t using a trainer at the time,” Kardashian wrote in a May 2020 article on her site, Poosh. “I was very into running, usually a quick two to three-mile run with some good music in my neighborhood, combined with some at-home workouts and uphill walks with the stroller.”

The TV personality noted that she “gained exactly 40 pounds” while pregnant with all three kids, but lost the weight in different ways.

After Mason’s birth in 2009, Kardashian focused on breast-feeding as a way to drop pounds, writing, “it burns around 700 calories each feeding.” When it came to Penelope’s 2012 arrival, the Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum opted for “mellow workouts and a lot of yoga,” which she replicated after Reign’s 2014 birth.

The Poosh creator has spoken freely about her journey to a healthier lifestyle for more than a decade. After some fans speculated that Kardashian was pregnant with her fourth child based on her fuller figure in May 2020, the reality star revealed that she’s happy with her body.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” she explained in a YouTube video at the time, referencing the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

The body-positive star has also taken fans inside her dieting journey both on the E! reality show and off-camera. Whether it’s doing keto to slim down for an event or staying away from sugar and preservatives because of their health hazards, Kardashian’s relationship with dieting and exercise is well documented.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kardashian wrote on Poosh in June 2019. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

The health-conscious star’s food choices extend to her children’s diets as well. She constantly shares tips and tricks for tasty alternatives for candy or other goodies that her kids want. Plus, she does indulge every now and then — and often shares her recipes for gluten-free banana bread and holiday treats.

Scroll down to see Kardashian’s body evolution over the past decade.