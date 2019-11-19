Kourtney Kardashian knows her stuff! On the Sunday, November 17 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the reality star argued with sister Kim Kardashian over the sweets the pair was going to serve at a joint Candy Land-themed birthday party for their respective daughters, Penelope Disick, 7, and 6-year-old North West.

While Kim, 39, wanted an ice cream truck and all the classic confections, Kourtney, 40, was advocating for healthier options, insisting that candy causes aging and food coloring “gives people diseases.”

Not only did Kim dismiss her older sister’s suggestions, but the Poosh founder later faced some pretty harsh criticism online, all because she was interested in some less damaging sweets.

As the California native implied on Twitter after KUWTK aired, she was surprised by how little some people know about the harmful effects of candy made with artificial dyes and added sugar.

When one follower mentioned that Kourtney surely enjoyed sweets as a child, she explained that she feels candy has become more harmful since her youth. “It’s not the same as it was then,” she responded. “I didn’t want an overload, and I wanted some healthier options too. I am actually shocked that people are so unaware of how harmful certain foods can be. Wow.”

Kim eventually won the candy battle and the girls’ party included lollipops, a pair of candy-filled cakes and a Mr. Softee truck. However, the sisters’ disagreement, as well as the subsequent social media attacks Kourtney endured, prompted her to share some of her healthy candy alternatives (and brands she likes) in a new Poosh post. “For those of you looking for healthier alternatives to a bag of delicious Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, this one’s for you,” the entry begins.

The healthy-ish confections are all things Kourtney keeps stocked in her home for herself, her kids — Mason, 9, Penelope and Reign, 4, — and her guests. Per Poosh, each sweet treat, such as dried goji berries or organic candy from Black Forest, can be enjoyed without “feeling the guilt, bloat and sugar high of regular candy.”

Scroll down to see some of Kourtney’s go-to candy brands as well as her favorite candy alternatives to snack on!