The big Kardashian candy clash of 2019! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into a heated debate while discussing the theme of their daughters’ joint birthday party.

“Call the police,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, jokingly yells in a new clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after noticing that there is a large bowl of candy on Kourtney’s coffee table. The remark led the sisters to discuss the Candy Land-themed party they were throwing together for North and Penelope, and it quickly turned into a war of words.

“There’s no reason that you can’t have the theme of the party and have treats that are … there are candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” the Poosh founder, 40, insists, which immediately irks Kim.

“It’s Candy Land,” Kim states as a fact before raising her voice.”It’s a Candy Land-themed party! Yes, that’s, like, what the party is about, Candy Land. It’s not f–king Gluten Free Land over here.”

After Kim suggests Kourtney should change the theme of the party, Kourtney proceeds to tell her they should do separate parties for North’s 6th birthday and Penelope’s 7th. “Perfect,” Kim quips. “That’s exactly what we will do.”

While Kim and Kourtney couldn’t agree to disagree in the clip, they ended up calling a truce to throw the girls an epic Candy Land celebration in June, that, in fact, included a lot of candy — and additional sugary treats of all kinds.

The doting moms documented the extravaganza in June, that showed Kim’s backyard completely transformed into a real-life version of the Hasbro board game.

“Candy Land is the theme of today for North’s party,” Kim said in a clip while she walked by a variety of decorations including massive gumballs. The Selfish author later shared a picture of candy that spelled out “Happy B-Day Penelope and North.”

This wasn’t the first time Kim and Kourtney have joined forces to throw a celebration together for their daughters. Last year, the two went all out for a unicorn-themed bash and themes for years prior included a Moana party and a mermaid-themed celebration.

Kim shares North with husband Kanye West. The couple are also parents of sons Saint, 3, and 2-month-old, Psalm, and daughter Chicago, 18 months. Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are parents to Penelope, and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!