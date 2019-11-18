Kourtney Kardashian is giving her critics a piece of her mind. On Sunday, November 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to several tweets critiquing her desire to have healthy sweets and other food offerings (like salad) at daughter Penelope Disick’s 7th birthday party.

The shindig, which was a joint birthday celebration with Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, who was turning 6, was the subject of the Sunday, November 17, episode of KUWTK, hence the timing of the tweets.

During the KUWTK episode, Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, fought over the specific sweets they were going to serve at the gathering. While the KKW Beauty founder wanted all the classic confections, her older sister was advocating for healthier options, insisting that candy causes aging and food coloring “gives people diseases.”

When one Twitter follower called Kourtney a “walking contradiction” for wanting healthy sweets given that you can get diseases being exposed to the sun and other factors that are very difficult to control, she strongly disagreed with the label. “That absolutely does not mean that you can not do your best to live a healthy life and teach your children to do the same,” she shot back.

When another follower noted that a Candy Land-themed party can’t happen without sweets, the Poosh founder clarified her position. “I never said NO candy,” she shot back. “I said not all junk food, let’s have some salads etc, and @KimKardashian said she wanted the ice cream truck and I suggested organic ice cream with some non dairy options.”

“Moderation,” Kourtney continued.

The California native later told another naysayer that the party, which was held in June, featured “organic cotton candy and much more.” As she put it: “There are healthier candy options.”

After one follower mentioned that Kourtney surely enjoyed sweets as a child, she explained that she feels candy has become more harmful since her youth. “It’s not the same as it was then,” she responded, once again echoing her call for moderation. “I didn’t want an overload, and I wanted some healthier options too. I am actually shocked that people are so unaware of how harmful certain foods can be. Wow.”

And when multiple Twitter followers questioned whether Penelope and her siblings — brothers Mason, 9, and Reign, 4 — are ever allowed to have candy, the nutritious mama set the record straight. “Trust me there’s plenty of treats,” she retorted.

As for that unusual request for salads at a candy-centric party? Kourtney explained she asked for that meal option with her birthday girl in mind. “My daughter happens to love salads and it was her birthday party, which we also had BBQ food, cakes, and ice cream truck and way too much candy,” she told one follower.

As viewers saw on KUWTK, Kourtney eventually accepted that “some candy” at the party was going to be loaded with sugar. Kim, on the other hand, admitted after the celebration that there was “too much candy” at the bash. Talk about a role reversal!