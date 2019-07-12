Kourtney Kardashian loves a good hack! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stashes a hot beverage station in her bedroom and that’s just one of the ways the reality TV personality ensures her busy life runs as smoothly as possible.

In a recent post on Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh, chef Sara Motamedi, who also happens to be a Kardashian family neighbor and friend, divulged a series of hacks designed to keep food clean and fresh. Though Kardashian, 40, didn’t write the post herself, it’s safe to assume she employs at least some (if not all) of chef Sara’s food-related hacks in her own kitchen.

For example, Sara, who runs the popular “In Sara’s Kitchen” YouTube channel, suggests storing garlic in the garage. As the culinary professional explains, the bulbs stay freshest when they are stored in a location that is dark and cool, such as a garage or basement.

Sara also recommends keeping ginger in the freezer to ensure that it stays piquant for as long as possible. When it’s time to use the root for apple tea (Kardashian’s “signature” drink with sister Kendall Jenner), she suggests using a spoon to carefully peel the skin.

Scroll down to see more Poosh-approved kitchen hacks that are bound to make your life easier!