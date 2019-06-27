Kourtney Kardashian is officially back on the keto diet! In a post published on her lifestyle website, Poosh, on Wednesday, June 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star opened up about her month-long return to the trendy eating regimen just in time for summer, and even spilled the details on what she can (and can’t) eat.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” the 40-year-old TV personality explained, adding that she initially went on the diet as part of a metal detox. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.” The meal plan, as Kardashian noted, is all about eating high-fat, high-protein and low-carb.

“My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins,” she declared. “I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between, if possible.”

The California native noted she will also avoid processed foods, sugary foods, just about every fruit except for berries, root vegetables, some condiments and sauces, unhealthy fats such as mayonnaise and alcohol.

Despite the diet’s long list of restrictions, Kardashian explained she was “really excited” to take it on again so she can start summer on a healthy foot. “I know after the month is up I will most likely go back to my regular lifestyle, especially during summer with my kids,” she added. “It’s all about balance.”

Scroll down to see what Kourt plans to eat for her second stint on the keto diet!