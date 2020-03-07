No one has to tell these famous faces that breakfast is the most important meal of the day! While sharing photos of food on social media is nothing new, a certain group of stars love to post snapshots of their early morning meals.

Take Justin Bieber, for example. The “I Don’t Care” crooner, who now sticks to a gluten-free diet since discovering an allergy to the wheat protein in 2019, happily posed with his breakfast via his Instagram Stories in February 2020. Though the snapshot was shared without comment, Bieber had a stern look on his face as he snapped a selfie with his plate of eggs, avocado, bacon and (presumably gluten-free) toast.

The musician’s food photo, which includes several hearty sources of protein, comes about four months after the Canadian star’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), vowed to begin experimenting with “healthier alternatives” at mealtime. At the time, the model prepared steak and cauliflower mash, which she gave fans a peek at via her Instagram Stories.

The Drop the Mic host followed the meal up with a low-calorie take on dessert: two baked apples stuffed with a seasoned oatmeal mixture. “I guess u can call it a guilt-free apple crumble?” she noted.

Other celebrities, such as Jessica Biel, prefer to only post a peek of what they’re eating if there’s something special about the meal in question. When the 7th Heaven alum celebrated her 38th birthday in March 2020, she couldn’t help but post of snapshot of a food-related surprise she received from her son, Silas, and husband Justin Timberlake. “My boys know me SO well,” she wrote above an Instagram picture of a plate of food designed to look like a smiley face. “Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast.” Biel’s shout-out also included two doughnut emojis, a bacon emoji and an egg emoji.

Though Gene Simmons’ go-to breakfast isn’t quite as impressive as Biel’s sweet and savory start to the day, the musician still got plenty of attention when he shared how he likes his morning bowl of cereal. In addition to combining Oreo O’s and Frosted Mini Wheats, the KISS bassist tossed in some ice cubes for good measure. “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he wondered on Twitter at the time.

Scroll down to see what more stars such as Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow eat for breakfast!