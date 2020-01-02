That’s one way to do it! Gene Simmons started the new year off by causing quite a bit of controversy on social media.

The KISS singer and bassist, 70, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 1, and shared the unusual way he eats cereal with his more than 883,000 followers. “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he asked.

Along with his interesting query, the musician included two photos of his unorthodox cereal-eating method. In the first snapshot, Simmons stands over a bowl of cereal with milk. The bowl boasts several ice cubes peeking out from underneath the milk, which the rocker is stirring with a big spoon.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

The second photograph provides a closer look at the packed bowl, which is now shown in front of boxes of Oreo O’s and Frosted Mini Wheats — Simmons’ respective breakfast foods of choice. The large chunks of ice are, once again, clearly visible as they float in the milk.

Within about 18 hours, the “Shout It Out Loud” singer’s tweet had amassed more than 20,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments, including a few from other celebrities and well-known figures.

“You have ruined 2020,” quipped writer Dave Jorgenson. Added Soul Plane star Tom Arnold: “They call it something german or french and charge $40 for it at the Beverly Hills Hotel. It’s tasty. Makes you poop too.”

Still, while some of Simmons’ friends gave the Grammy nominee flack for how he eats cereal, other social media followers had his back and even shared some of their own bizarre eating habits. “I drink milk with ice,” wrote one. Another joked: “Anyone else put raw mushrooms in their cereal?”

However, the best response to the Gene Simmons Family Jewels alum’s breakfast habit came from his son, Nick Simmons “30 years. 30 years watching him do this,” the 30-year-old writer tweeted in response. “This is my life.”

Scroll down to see more funny reactions Simmons’ uncommon cereal-eating practice!

We all celebrating 2020, but my man already in 2021 — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) January 2, 2020

This is 100% the wrong way to start off 2020 — Evan (@Tschudi_Davai) January 2, 2020

YES! do u ever pretend the frosted mini wheats are little titanics and make them hit the iceberg JUST KIDDING OF COURSE YOU DO ITS THE BEST PART — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 2, 2020

This is a billion times worse than Ozzy biting the head off that bat. — Two Flusher (@Tootsleeve) January 2, 2020

This is weird, even to a guy who jokes about having, when playing for the #Phillies, been putting steroids in his cereal. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) January 2, 2020

