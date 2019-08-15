Celebrities really are just like Us! Need proof? Even famous people occasionally have a food-related moment that makes you laugh, scratch your head or both.

For example, Kim Kardashian owned the fact that she was (and still is) not exactly sure what a pickle is. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed the popular burger topping in a video released via her KKW app in September 2018. In the clip, the California native scrolled through a handful of her old tweets with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. In one musing from February 2010, Kardashian asked Twitter if a cucumber is a pickle. “I still don’t even know, and I don’t care to research,” the sunglasses designer confessed.

In Kardashian’s defense, the delineation between pickles and cucumbers can be a tad befuddling, as a pickle is a cucumber that has been pickled in a brine, vinegar, or other solution and left to ferment.

Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, contributed to her own head scratcher in September 2018 when she casually let her 27 million Twitter followers know that she had just tried cereal and milk for the first time. The star called the well-known combo “life changing,” and proceeded to endure a fair share of playful ridicule on social media.

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, later took the blame for her daughter’s culinary blind spot, explaining that the whole thing was her fault. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it just kind of stuck with her,” the matriarch admitted. “Guilty as charged.”

Scroll down for more celebrity food moments that will make you say, “WTF!”