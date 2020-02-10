The stars have spoken, and they love Tom Tom! The West Hollywood bar, which is owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, as well as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, has become increasingly popular among some of Los Angeles’s most famous residents.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were one of the first famous pairs to stop by the establishment, and it definitely didn’t disappoint. “It was so much fun! John and I had already been drinking by the time we got there,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost told Us Weekly exclusively of her February visit, adding that she and her hubby made friends with other patrons. “We got just to sit and be cool and be normal, and have drinks and shoot the shit.”

Other famous faces soon followed, including recent Oscar winner Lady Gaga. The “Bad Romance” songstress stopped by both Pump (another one of Vanderpump’s restaurants) and Tom Tom during a night out in March 2019 with the Vanderpump Dogs owner. The Grammy winner was in good spirits and danced with other patrons. In fact, she even shared encouraging messages with fellow revelers. “She told me to never give up and [that] she believes in me,” an eyewitness told Us. “She could not have been sweeter.”

Other stars, such as 8 Simple Rules alum Kaley Cuoco, prefer to pop by the popular locale with slightly less fanfare. When the actress visited in March 2019, she settled in a secluded part of the restaurant with a group of girlfriends, according to an Instagram post. “Hands to Myself” singer Selena Gomez opted for a similar night out when she showed up that same month with two pals (and a security guard) in tow, making herself comfortable in a private booth near the terrace.

Scroll down for more stars who can’t get enough of Tom Tom!