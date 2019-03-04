Tom Tom is becoming the hot place for couples to share a smooch and snap a pic! The bar, which is owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, along with their bosses, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, was recently visited by newlyweds Darren Criss and Mia Swier.

Sandoval, 35, shared some snapshots from the Crisses’ visit via Instagram on Sunday, March 3, and it looks like the newly married couple really enjoyed their time at the popular Los Angeles establishment.

“So great hanging out with these cute newlyweds! Such great people @miavoncriss @darrencriss @tomtom,” Sandoval wrote on the photo-sharing app. In addition to posting a photo of Darren, 32, and Mia, 33, sharing a kiss underneath a photo of the Toms striking a similar pose, Sandoval also included a snapshot of some bright green drinks the pair apparently enjoyed.

“If ur wondering what the shots are, they’re the ‘Tomakazi’ shots!” the reality star wrote in the caption.

The restaurant co-owner also posted a brief video clip of Swier sporting one cocktail in each hand and playfully taking a sip from both of them.

This outing marks one of the first times Criss and Swier have been seen in public since tying the knot in New Orleans on February 16 in front of stars such as Lea Michele, John Stamos and Pamela Adlon.

After getting engaged to Swier in January 2018 following more than seven years of dating, the Glee alum indicated he was diligently preparing for married life. “I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want, dear,” Criss previously joked to Us Weekly. “So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

Judging by the Instagram posts, it was Swier’s choice to visit Tom Tom, so the Golden Globe winner seems to be taking his own tips for a happy marriage to heart thus far.

Believe it or not, the Crisses are actually the second celebrity couple to share a kiss underneath the photograph of Sandoval and Schwartz embracing. When Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stopped by Tom Tom in February, they too struck the loving pose. “FINALLY AT TOMTOM,” Teigen, 33, wrote at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!