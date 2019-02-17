Something to be gleeful about. Darren Criss and Mia Swier are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The pair wed in New Orleans on Saturday, February 16.

The Glee alum popped the question to his longtime love a little over a year ago, in January 2018. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

The singer couldn’t help but gush to Us Weekly about being able to finally settle down following the happy news. “It’s a long time coming and I’m excited for the next chapter,” he exclusively told Us after the news, adding that being engaged “feels great.”

And the multitalented star already knew the secret to a happy marriage before saying his vows. “I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want, dear,” the Broadway alum joked to Us. “So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

Shortly after the engagement, Criss and Swier, both 32, opened up a piano bar, Tramp Stamp Granny’s, in Hollywood together.

The wedding isn’t the only good thing to happen to Criss in 2019. In January, the actor took home a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, making him the first Filipino-American to win the award. Weeks later, he also snagged a trophy at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for his role in the FX show.

“I’ve said this before, but being half Filipino is one of my favorite things about me. I feel like I have been given a superhero cape and I am glad to step up to that plate,” the Emmy-winner told reporters backstage at the Golden Globes, according to Deadline. “It’s a great privilege — and I am proud to be part of that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!