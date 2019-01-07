Darren Criss won the hearts of viewers at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards — both in the audience and at home.

The actor got emotional as he accepted his award for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, paying tribute to his heritage and his mother.

“This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman,” the Glee alum, 31, gushed during his speech. “So, Mom, I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you. Congratulations to all of you. This is totally awesome! Thank you.”

Criss came out on top in a tough category, which included fellow nominees Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) and Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal). He starred in the FX true crime as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Twitter couldn’t hold back their adoration for Criss. “I’m legit crying right now! I’m so proud of @DarrenCriss! He has worked so hard & come so far! Congratulations #GoldenGlobes,” one wrote. Another added: “When @DarrenCriss ended his golden globe speech with “This is totally awesome.” I was so happy cause going back to your roots is so important #AVPM,” referencing his work in A Very Potter musical.

One Twitter user chimed in: “I’m so proud of @DarrenCriss for winning the #GoldenGIobes for The Assassination of Gianni Versace. So difficult to watch because it was that well performed. And I know he’s vowed to not take any more gay roles, but I’m glad he’s been our representative in Hollywood.”

Scroll down to see the best responses to Criss’ speech.

Every Filipino watching the #GoldenGlobes when Darren Criss mentions his Filipina mother! pic.twitter.com/CBmZS7HrFV — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 7, 2019

DARREN CRISS JUST WON A GOLDEN GLOBE. He is the first Filipino American and third youngest person to win this award. I am so proud of you @DarrenCriss. You deserve all of this success that’s coming your way! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gEXGGlTN2a — Morgan (@morgieor) January 7, 2019

Darren Criss is the first Filipino-American to win an Emmy AND Golden Globe. He did THAT and he deserves it so so so so much I can’t even put it into words. I am immensely proud of him always. #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/u9jM5oyDHQ — Jess 🚀💍🖖 (@miarried) January 7, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!