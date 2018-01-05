It’s a new year and that means a whole new award show season is about to be underway. First up the Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will honor the finest in film and television. Of course, amongst the frenzy, fashion and food the night will also be filled with some memorable moments that will certainly have people talking.

Mr. & Mrs. Golden Globes

Remember Leonardo DiCaprio glaring at Lady Gaga? How about Elizabeth Taylor’s enthusiastic announcement of Gladiator? Or Renée Zellweger’s poorly timed bathroom break? The Globes are full of moments that are bound to make social media explode. So, while we wait for Sunday’s big show, let’s throw it back to eight of our favorite moments – watch above!

Leo’s Ladies

Ricky Gervais hosted the 67th, 68th, 69th and 73rd Golden Globe Awards. Bringing his controversial comedy to the Beverly Hilton stage, Gervais pushed the envelope and ultimately made us laugh out loud every single time.

In 2001, Hugh Grant presented Renée Zellweger her first-ever Golden Globe for her performance in Nurse Betty. However, Zellweger wasn’t on hand to receive the award right away due to an ill-timed bathroom break.

Jodie Foster had heads scratching in 2013 when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Opening up in a way only Foster can, The Silence of the Lambs actress announced “loud and proud” that she was… “single.”

Parodied by Molly Shannon on Saturday Night Live and literally everyone else that is the least bit award show savvy, Elizabeth Taylor had one of the most memorable moments in Globes history. Taylor announced the winner of Best Motion Picture Drama to the film Gladiator in 2001 with quite a unique amount of enthusiasm.

The Divine Miss M is known for her bawdy behavior, but Bette got even bawdier at the 1980 Golden Globe Awards. Accepting her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for The Rose, Midler made sure to show off her very own globes.

Our favorite hosts have to be Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who brought their uniquely brilliant comedic chops to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The duo hosted three years in a row, generating the highest ratings for the ceremony in over a decade.

Jack Nicholson proved he is the King of Hollywood by dropping all pretenses and getting honest with his colleagues about what exactly he took before the show began in 2003.

The moment that sticks out in most recent memory has to be the glare Gaga received from Leo upon accepting her award for her performance in FX’s American Horror Story at the 2016 Golden Globes.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on ABC Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET.

