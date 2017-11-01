He put a ring on it! Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are engaged, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

A source tells Us the Grammy-winning singer, 31, and the CAA talent agent, 48, secretly got engaged over the summer after Carino asked the singer’s father for his permission. Due to her current health state, they are focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans just yet.

As previously reported, the Born This Way singer suffers from fibromyalgia — a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, along with fatigue, memory and mood issues.

Last month, she announced her decision to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour just days after she was hospitalized, forcing her to cancel her Rock in Rio performance. She updated fans through an Instagram post to her account captioned: “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the best doctors.”

In February, Us exclusively revealed the two were dating after being spotted kissing ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston, Texas. “They are actually pretty serious,” an insider told Us of the couple. “They’re both really happy. It works.”

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting in July 2016 after five years together. At the time, the singer told fans that she believed she and the Chicago Fire actor, 35, were soulmates, but they needed to take a “break” due to their busy schedules. Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

