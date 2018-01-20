Darren Criss has announced that he and longtime girlfriend Mia Swier are engaged after seven years of dating!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star posted a sweet photo of the lovebirds on his social media accounts and captioned it, “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage” with a rocketship and ring emojis.

The Glee alum, 30, has kept his relationship with the writer/producer, which started before he appeared on the hit musical show, largely under wraps despite posting rare photos of the pair on his Instagram. In September 2017, he shared a photo of the lovebirds looking in love, captioning it, “These past several weeks and have been so crazy & busy for us… really been looking forward to a fun weekend in Vegas. This is gonna be funnnn…” with dancing emojis. Prior to that, Criss posted a photo of the couple posing in Halloween costumes in 2013.

After he posted a NSFW nude selfie of himself on Instagram that went viral, he told Us Weekly that Swier, 32, had actually encouraged him to do it! “It actually took many many days to figure out if I was going to do it or not,” Criss told Us at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, in June 2017. “I asked a couple of my friends, I asked my girlfriend and they all agreed I should do it.”

