The secret to a happy marriage: Let the wife have her way.

“I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want want dear,’” Glee alum Darren Criss told Us Weekly at his buddy Todd Snyder’s fashion show on Monday, February 5. “So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dear’s,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

As previously reported, the 30-year-old proposed to his writer girlfriend Mia Swier, in January after more than seven years of dating.

“It’s a long time coming and I’m excited for the next chapter,” Criss told Us. “It feels great,” he added of being engaged.

Criss shared his engagement news on Instagram last month. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he wrote at the time. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

But Swier wasn’t the only person Criss wanted to talk about on Monday night. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor praised New York-based menswear designer Snyder.

“Todd’s been a friend of mine for a while,” Criss revealed. “I always enjoy Men’s Fashion Week. It’s not as glamorous as the ladies fashion but for guys like me that on it on it, it’s an exciting time and Todd is a part of that.”

