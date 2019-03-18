The clientele at Pump got even more star-studded on Sunday, March 17, when Lady Gaga hung out with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd at the West Hollywood hotspot.

An eyewitness spotted Gaga, 32, with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, and her husband, 61, at the couple’s restaurant around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee in attendance too.

“They were all in great spirits, drinking and dancing,” the eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I got to dance with Gaga and talk to her. … She was so sweet, and I told her how I’m pursuing acting, and she told me to never give up and [that] she believes in me. She could not have been sweeter.”

While at Pump, Gaga also took a photo with fan Brett Kenyon. Later, she and Vanderpump headed to the reality star’s bar TomTom, the eyewitness says.

“Ha sooooo much fun @ladygaga #pump #tomtom #naughtychildren #nopress lol,” the restaurateur tweeted on Monday, March 18.

Sunday night wasn’t the first time Gaga has been spotted at Pump. The pop star visited the restaurant in April 2015 and returned that August as well. Plus, Gaga recruited Vanderpump and a bevy of other Bravo personalities — Andy Cohen, Yolanda Foster, Carlton Gebbia, and Kim and Kyle Richards — to appear in her 2014 music video for “G.U.Y.”

Vanderpump has also hosted other A-listers at her self-named restaurant. In 2014, she gave up her own table after Jennifer Lawrence arrived with a group of friends. “When Lisa found out Jennifer was seated [unknowingly] outside on the patio, she graciously gave up her table (and pink chair) in the center of the garden to Jennifer and her girlfriends even though her dinner had just arrived,” a source told Us at the time.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

