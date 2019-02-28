The gang’s all here … except one important person? Members of the Vanderpump Rules cast headed to Nashville to celebrate Kristen Doute’s 36th birthday, but her boyfriend, Brian Carter, didn’t appear to join the fun after the birthday girl recently revealed the two are “figuring it out.”

Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett and Tom Schwartz were among those who headed south to the Honky Tonk town for the bash. The reality stars got cozy at the Noelle hotel where they decked out a room with birthday and unicorn balloons, and enjoyed breakfast in cute pajamas.

Schroeder, 30, Kent, 29, and Maloney, 32, even cuddled up together in bed on Wednesday, February 27. Their jam-packed trip continued with a sunny stroll in downtown Nashville, which they documented in multiple Instagram pictures and Stories. The pals then headed to a Fleetwood Mac concert where they danced and sang the night away before finishing the evening with a nightcap at a local bar.

Meanwhile, Carter was visibly absent from the excitement. Earlier this month, Doute opened up about their longtime relationship during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance on February 18, after a caller inquired about their current status.

“You know what? Honestly, I bleed out for the show. Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” Doute explained. “Especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like, the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, like, we’re figuring it out. So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

Earlier that day, Carter gushed over the Michigan native in a sweet Instagram post. “Got lucky with this one!” he captioned a pic of her. “She never [lets] me take her picture; she said she doesn’t want me to see a bad picture of her. I replied, not possible here’s proof. @kristendoute I love you and every part, especially the crazy ❤️.”

Scroll down to go see pictures from Doute’s southern celebration!