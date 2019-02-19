With any luck, Kristen Doute’s 36th birthday on Tuesday, February 19, will be a happy one, but it got off to an emotional start. In the early morning hours of her special day, the Vanderpump Rules star told fans she’s been having a “difficult time” — making the comments shortly after a Watch What Happens Live viewer asked her for an update on her relationship with longtime boyfriend Brian Carter.

“You know what? Honestly, I bleed out for the show. Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” Doute told the viewer on Monday, February 18. “Especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like, the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, like, we’re figuring it out. So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

“OK …” a skeptical Andy Cohen responded. “It doesn’t sound promising.”

A few hours later, the clothing designer expressed gratitude to her fans through her Instagram Stories, saying that she was feeling anxious about appearing on the Bravo talk show that night. “Hey, babes,” she said in the video. “I just really want to say, thank you guys for being so kind tonight. It was a really stressful Watch What Happens Live for me beforehand because it was a difficult episode, but you guys were really kind and sweet, and so thank you for that.”

Acknowledging that she was “f—king emotional” at the moment, Doute also thanked her costars for sending in the videotaped birthday wishes that aired in a WWHL package.

“Shout out to all my best friends, you guys, and thank you so much,” she said, wiping away tears. “I love you guys so much for sending that video and just making my whole birthday so much easier.”

For his part, Carter did praise his girlfriend of three years in an Instagram post earlier on Monday. “Got lucky with this one!” he wrote, captioning a photo of Doute applying makeup. “She never [lets] me take her picture; she said she doesn’t want me to see a bad picture of her. I replied, not possible here’s proof. @kristendoute I love you and every part, especially the crazy ❤️🤟🏼.”

In her Instagram Stories, Doute told her followers that it’s “a little bit of a difficult time,” but she seemed determined to make it through. “You know what? Like, Life is f—king good,” the reality star said. “Kindness matters, and you guys rule, and I just want to say thank you. So … love you.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!