Have food, will travel! It’s no secret that some celebrities like to fly via private jet on occasion, and one of the perks of hitting the skies on your own plane is not having to deal with any mediocre airline food.

Instead, stars who fly private can eat whatever the heck they want, whether it’s a chef-prepared meal or a beloved dish from a local restaurant. Take Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, for example. While traveling via private jet in November 2019, the Yeezy designer snacked on a meal from one of his fast-food favorites — Chick-fil-A.

Kardashian shared a snap of her hungry husband on her Instagram Stories at the time and added the punny caption, “Chick-Fil-Ye.” By the looks of it, the Chicago native, who has even written a song that references the popular fast-food chain, was nibbling on a fried chicken sandwich and a milkshake. He also had a serving of fries and a small jar of honey nearby.

For her part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also got in on the fast-food fun during that same November flight and treated herself to a spread that consisted of a chicken sandwich topped with cheese, a side of honey, french fries, chicken nuggets and a milkshake. “Figured I should try it,” she quipped.

Other stars, such as Lady Gaga, have been known to celebrate mid-flight. During a trip to Las Vegas in late October 2019, the New York native watched from her private plane as the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in the World Series. She toasted the team’s victory with a celebratory drink, writing on Instagram at the time, “I’m only happy because the Astros beat the Yankees my team, but man are they champions too, so much talent. Incredible games.”

If anyone has eating a meal while flying on a private jet down to a science, it’s Cardi B. Not only does the “Please Me” songstress travel almost exclusively via a private aircraft, but when she does take to the skies, she makes herself exceedingly comfortable. Case in point: When Cardi boarded a private plane in December 2018 when she methodically ate multiple crab legs over the course of the flight and shared an Instagram video of herself happily and expertly chowing down.

Though crab legs can be messy, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum handled her lavish meal with ease. In fact, her in-flight eating skills even impressed many of her social media followers. “You know u arrived when you can eat crab legs in white,” wrote one Instagram user at the time. Another simply called Cardi a “queen.”

