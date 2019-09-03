



Popeyes really, really wanted Diplo to give its new, sold-out chicken sandwich a shot.

After the famous DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, apparently expressed interest in trying the wildly popular menu item, the chain, which is formally known as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, sent the “Close to Me” songwriter a private jet filled with plenty of chicken sandwiches to go around.

“Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet,” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 1.

He later added: “Wendy’s your move,” seemingly referencing the fast-food fight that played out after Popeyes’ sandwich made its big debut last month.

In the accompanying photo, the Grammy winner can be seen exiting a Popeyes-branded private plane with a Popeyes bag (presumably filled with chicken sandwiches) in each hand.

Though it’s not exactly clear how or when Diplo received the special delivery, he did share an Instagram Story of himself eating the sandwich aboard the private plane. According to Delish, a fellow passenger could be heard saying, “We got ’em, man,” in the background.

In another Instagram Story, the Mississippi native shared a shot of the sandwiches being unloaded from the plane via a luggage cart.

While it’s hardly unusual for celebrities to get food-related perks, Diplo’s chicken sandwich haul comes just days after Popeyes claimed it sold out of the in-demand food offering nationwide. “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” the chain shared on its Twitter account on Tuesday, August 27.

The new menu item was on the market for about two weeks before selling out across the country. It consisted of buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a brioche bun. Popeyes apparently has plans to re-release the sandwich in the coming months.

Other famous faces who got to give the sandwich a try before it vanished include Cardi B, actor Devon Sawa and Gayle King.

