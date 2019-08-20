



There’s a fast-food feud brewing! The Twitter accounts for Wendy’s, Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are currently embroiled in a humorous Twitter argument about which of the three chains has the best chicken sandwich.

The disagreement began earlier this month when Popeyes announced the debut of a new chicken sandwich. According to a tweet from the Louisiana-based restaurant group, the new menu item, which is now available nationwide, features buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a brioche bun. “So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences,” the boastful tweeted added.

A week later, on Monday, August 19, Chick-fil-A seemingly took a shot at its competitor when it tweeted about its own version of the popular sandwich. “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the love for the original,” the Atlanta-based company tweeted.

Sensing the probable slight, Popeyes shot back: “… y’all good?”

By that point, the humorous back-and-forth was gaining traction on Twitter. In fact, it caused enough of a stir that Wendy’s, which has a notoriously burn-heavy social media feed, opted to weigh in … and set the record straight. “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the Dave Thomas-founded chain declared.

Not ready to let the fast-food universe’s resident rabble-rouser get the last laugh, Popeyes chastised Wendy’s for getting involved in the fight in the first place. “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty,” the chain tweeted.

Taking the bait, Wendy’s replied: “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”

Bojangles’ and Shake Shack later entered the fray with some low-key jabs, as did Boston Market, which inexplicably took a shot at Chick-fil-A’s new mac and cheese.

Though things seem to have calmed down, the feud was enough to get some consumers to reconsider the chicken sandwich allegiances. Case in point: Brielle Biermann, who is a staunch Chick-fil-A fan, wondered on Instagram Stories if Popeyes was on to something. “Better than CFA?” she asked with a poll. “Someone help me, I need to know.”

