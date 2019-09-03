That was fast! Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced via its Twitter account on Tuesday, August 27, that its newest chicken sandwich had sold out nationwide roughly two weeks after making its grand debut.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” the chain shared, later encouraging customers to download the Popeyes app so they could be the first to know when the menu item makes its triumphant return.

The dish, which featured buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a brioche bun, quickly went viral once consumers realized it was pretty darn tasty. In fact, the new sandwich proved to be so popular that fellow fast-food chains including Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s gleefully threw shade at the delicious newcomer via social media.

Still, despite the sandwich’s insane popularity, many celebrities were able to get their famous hands of the coveted Popeyes menu item. Cardi B, for example, first tried to order the sandwich in her native New York. Though the rapper wasn’t able to get a hold of the food in her home state, she did track one down in Los Angeles.

“It’s 10:32 in the morning and I beat y’all to it. I finally got the goddamn chicken sandwich,” the Grammy winner declared on Twitter. “These fat b–ches and fat motherf–kers in New York ate all of them in motherf–king New York and shit and I couldn’t get one. But you know I got one in L.A.”

The “I Like It” singer went on to hypothesize that it was easier for her to track down a chicken sandwich in California because “these motherf–kers be eating vegan burgers and s–t.”

Scroll down to see other stars who managed to snag a Popeyes chicken sandwich before they sold out!