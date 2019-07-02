These famous faces took the saying, “You are what you eat” a bit too literally!

Though it’s not all that common, celebrities occasionally step out looking less red carpet-ready and more like something you might find in a grocery store aisle. That’s right, we’re talking stars who inadvertently look like food.

One of the most well-known instances of a high-profile person channeling food occurred when Pippa Middleton showed up to the highly anticipated nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donning what many believed strongly resembled a can of Arizona Iced Tea. Like the beverage container, Middleton’s $695 dollar outfit was pale green. It also featured a delicate flower motif, which was yet another characteristic the royal adjacent’s gown shared with a can.

Roughly three years before Kate Middleton’s little sister reminded millennials of one of their childhood drinks, Rihanna hit the red carpet of the Met Gala in a lengthy yellow gown (with a massive, circular train) that left onlookers feeling hungry. While some likened the designer dress to an omelette, others thought it more strongly resembled a pizza pie. Either way, the Grammy winner turned heads on the red carpet.

In some cases, famous people seemingly channel food not with their outfits, but with how they style their tresses. Case in point: Justin Timberlake. The former boy band member rocked some pretty interesting hairstyles during his N’Sync days, including one curly, blonde look that bears a striking resemblance to ramen noodles.

