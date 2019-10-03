



Kanye West has Chick-fil-A on the brain. The rapper, who has been busy promoting his upcoming album, Jesus Is King, included a track on said album that name-drops the popular fast-food chain multiple times.

Though Jesus Is King has yet to be released (it was slated to drop in September, but has been delayed indefinitely), fans got wind of the Chick-fil-A-focused song thanks to a series of listening parties West, 42, has been hosting across the country.

The tune is called “Closed on Sunday,” which even the casual Chick-fil-A aficionado knows is likely a nod to the restaurant given that all locations are shuttered on Sundays because of religious reasons.

Furthermore, per Delish, West goes on to mention the chain directly several times throughout the song. According to those who have heard the tune, the hook contains the line, “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A.”

In fact, the song begins with a shout-out to the Atlanta-based company and its religious background, as West sings, ”Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. Hold the selfies, put the ’gram away. Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray.”

Again, though the song’s wide release is tied to the eventual debut of Jesus Is King, those who have heard (or heard of) the track aren’t exactly thrilled. Aside from being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A has donated $1.8 million to anti-LGBTQ groups in recent years, leaving many to wonder why the Grammy winner would show the eatery so much support.

As one Twitter user said of West and his new track, “I know y’all don’t care about LGBTQ people or canceling him, but don’t f–k with me if you still f–k with him.” Another simply quipped: “Why is this not surprising?”

Still, there are others who like and are amused by the controversial track. “I saw Kanye west in an intimate setting at this sick old theater in the Bronx and heard the new album in full. There’s a song about Chick-fil-A and it’s fire,” declared one Twitter user. Another said he was “not angry” at the song.

Others noted that the choice of fast-food chain seems odd for West, considering that he has repeatedly declared his allegiance to McDonald’s and tweeted that the Golden Arches is his “favorite restaurant.” The “Runaway” rapper is also partial to The Cheesecake Factory, where he and wife Kim Kardashian dined twice during a weekend in Ohio in August.

