



The Kardashian-West clan is just like Us! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have millions in the bank, but they appreciate The Cheesecake Factory just as much as the next married couple.

The recognizable pair dined at one of the national chain’s locations in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, August 23. Apparently, they were so impressed with the food that the couple returned to the restaurant for more on Saturday, August 24.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the duo came in “with a group of adults and children” on both days. On at least one of the occasions, the table ordered strawberry lemonades, tacos and cheesecakes. In fact, on Friday, the group chowed down on fresh strawberry cheesecake and caramel pecan turtle cheesecake, among a bunch of other dishes.

Another eyewitness to the Cheesecake Factory visits told Us exclusively that Kardashian, 38, ordered spinach dip one night while West, 42, feasted on chicken and biscuits. The twosome’s bodyguards then handled the bill and tip.

Kardashian and West were in Ohio for the “I Love It” rapper’s Sunday Service. The special installment of the weekly event was held to support the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting earlier this month.

According to the second source, the couple was accompanied by daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, for at least one of their Cheesecake Factory trips. “I was in total shock,” the onlooker explained. “When word got out that Kim, Kanye and the family were at the restaurant tons of people lined up outside to see them.”

Kardashian, however, seemed unbothered by the onslaught of attention. Per the same source, the KKW Beauty founder “was on her phone a lot and pretended not to notice that everyone in the restaurant was starring at them.”

Still, the crowds meant that the family’s security detail was on high alert. “They traveled with lots of security guards who were really strict and were stopping people from taking photos,” the second eyewitness recalled, noting that he managed to snap a photo with West. “People were screaming and banging on the windows … but the family bodyguards were really strict and said ‘no photos during family time.’”

North and Saint, it seemed, weren’t all that eager to sit still and eat with their mom and dad. The second source told Us Kardashian and West “kinda didn’t have control of their kids.” The little ones were apparently “bumping into waiters” and at one point, “North almost ended up in the kitchen.”

When it came time to depart, the second eyewitness said the family “left in several big, black SUVS.”

Kardashian and West’s Cheesecake Factory outing comes days after Kris Jenner, the aspiring lawyer’s mom, admitted to another refreshingly normal habit — shopping at big-box stores. “I’m a bulk girl for sure and my favorite store is Costco,” the family matriarch, 63, revealed on the video series As It Lays. “Big, big, big. Go big or go home.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo and Brody Brown

