



If a natural disaster hits California, Kris Jenner is ready! The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch appeared on Alex Israel’s video series As It Lays, which produces video portraits of iconic Angelenos, and dished on just how prepared she is.

“I am like a Girl Scout,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 63, replied when asked if her home is equipped for an earthquake. “I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water.”

“I practically have a bunker,” she added.

With a bunker to stock and plenty of mouths to feed between her kids and grandkids, it’s no surprise that Jenner is a fan of buying in bulk as opposed to purchasing only what she needs at a given time. “I’m a bulk girl for sure and my favorite store is Costco,” she explained.

Though it might be hard to believe, Jenner clearly has an appreciation for Costco and the bulk goods the big-box store sells. “Big, big, big,” the E! personality added. “Go big or go home.”

On a more serious note, Jenner talked about the importance of forgiveness when asked during the unrelated series of queries if she believes in the eye-for-an-eye philosophy. “I’m a very forgiving person, and I think it depends on the situation, but most of the time I’m the one who will be the one forgiving and trying to make amends, not trying to get back at somebody.”

The self-described perfectionist also had a poignant answer when asked if perfection really exists. “I try to achieve and be the best that I can be in just about everything I do, which is a curse. Perfection doesn’t exist in everything, but it might exist in an artist’s mind or a mother’s mind when speaking about her kids and things like that,” she said. “I think generally I try to be perfect. I never quite get there, but it makes me happy to try. It’s part of my DNA, I think.”

For the final question, Israel was curious to find out what Jenner wants the world to know about her. Her heartfelt reply unsurprisingly revolved around her famous offspring — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “That I want to be the best mom that I can be,” she concluded. “That I try really hard every day to be a really good mommy.”

