A concerned mama. Kris Jenner isn’t totally on board with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s super close post-split relationship — but it’s for good reason.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner, 63, shared her thoughts about the Poosh founder, 40, vacationing with Disick, 36, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing,” the momager says in a confessional clip after seeing a photo of the three lounging in swimsuits that Disick posted to his Instagram in December. “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia on vacation together. What is happening?”

Jenner goes on to explain her feelings to daughters Kim and Khloé. “Why in the world would she feel the need to go on vacation with Scott?” she asks as Kim notes that she thinks Kourtney just wants a family vacation with Scott and their kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color — that takes months,” Jenner continues. “I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the ass. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott … somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

Talking face to face with the camera, Jenner adds that it took her years to overcome her divorce from ex-husband Robert Kardashian but then they became “the best of friends.” She added: “So, I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and coparenting, but it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Kourtney and Scott split in July 2015 after dating on and off for nearly 12 years, and the entrepreneur has since found love with Richie, 20. Disick and the model were first linked in the summer of 2017, and “have talked seriously about getting engaged,” an insider told Us earlier this month.

“It’s a real possibility,” a second insider adds. “As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.”

And Richie isn’t bothered by Scott and Kourtney’s closeness. “Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship,” a source told Us in April. “They have no issues and all get along.”

