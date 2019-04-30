All love! During the Kardashian family’s trip to Bali, a local healer told Kourtney Kardashian that her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is her “soulmate,” which was not an issue with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship. They have no issues and all get along,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Sofia doesn’t care about the ‘soulmate’ thing. It was made out to be bigger than what it was on the show.”

On the Sunday, April 28, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian said that she and Kim Kardashian “literally got nothing, emotionally, from our reading” in Bali, while Kim, 38, noted that Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 35, “got such deep information.”

However, there is little chance of the exes — who share Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — getting back together one day. “The two of them will always be connected through the three kids, but at this time there’s no romantic connection,” the source tells Us. “They’re simply two people that care for each other and for the family that they’re raising together.”

Fortunately, Kourtney “approves of” Disick’s romance with Richie, 20, according to the source, and is “happy that Sofia seems to bring out a positive side to Scott.”

The couple, who share a 15-year age difference, were first spotted together in May 2017 aboard a yacht in the South of France after the Flip It Like Disick star cozied up to a bevy of other women on a birthday trip. Us broke the news that September that they were hooking up, and they have been together ever since.

“Since they’ve gotten together, Scott is more focused than ever on his business and his family,” the source tells Us. “Scott and Sofia’s relationship works so well because they both love to travel, but they’re also homebodies and they don’t go out clubbing.”

The pair briefly split in June 2018, but they became “stronger than ever” after reconciling, the source adds. “Scott has vowed to always be honest with her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!