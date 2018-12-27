Keeping it civil! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick showed exes everywhere how to maintain a friendly relationship post-split by vacationing with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in Cabo ahead of the holidays.

The reality stars, who are parents of Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, looked relaxed as they chilled out with Richie, 20, in their swimwear on Saturday, December 22.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells Us. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

The insider continues: “Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids. They all get along, it’s crazy. When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids, especially around the holidays.”

According to the source, Richie also attended Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party.

Disick, 35, joked about the outing on Instagram on Sunday, December 23, captioning a photo of the group lounging in the sun: “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

Khloé Kardashian applauded her sister for successfully coparenting with her ex. “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!!” the 34-year-old Good American founder wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “All amazing adults right right!!!”

