Modern family! Kourtney Kardashian had some unexpected dinner dates in ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday, November 16.

The trio crossed paths while attending a “Sweet Dreams” exhibit preview by ArtLife Gallery founder Avery Andon on Friday evening.

“Scott and Sofia arrived at the gallery first and were touring the exhibit when Kourtney arrived,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The onlooker says that while their interaction was “a little awkward at first,” things were just fine once the group began chatting. “Sofia and Kourtney started talking to one another. They seemed very civil and seemed to be getting along.”

Other celebrity guests included Gavin Rossdale, Dave Navarro and Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, who attended the event with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife, Larsa Pippen.

“The entire group left together and ended up going out to dinner together,” the insider told Us.

A source exclusively told Us in November that Disick, 35, and Kourtney, 39, who are the parents of Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, recently took a family vacation to Bali together and are “in a better place than ever.”

“Scott went to Bali,” the source told Us. “It was a family trip. All the kids were going. Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family.”

As for Richie, 20, though fans saw Kourtney argue with Disick after he introduced the model to his kids in a September episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source told Us in August that the Kardashians have a cordial relationship with Disick’s love. “There’s no beef between her and the family,” the source said. “They actually think she’s great for Scott … Kourtney [Kardashian] doesn’t have an issue with Sofia.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin