Talk about friendly exes! Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian took a vacation to Bali, Indonesia, and Kourtney’s former love Scott Disick came along for the ride.

The sisters shared their vacation with followers on social media, with Kourtney, 39, posting several shots of herself along with the scenery to Instagram on Saturday, October 27.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she captioned a shot of herself with daughter Penelope, 6.

She also shared a cheeky shot of herself sleeping in a bikini to Instagram Stories, writing, “Jet lag.”

Disick, 35, was there with the family, posting a tropical picture of Penelope with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North, 5, standing together in swimsuits, writing, “Double the trouble.”

The entrepreneur also posted a photo of himself lounging on a recliner on a boat with North in the foreground.

Kim, 38, revealed in a September 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the club promoter, who is currently dating Sofia Richie, wanted to have another baby with his ex. Kourtney was most recently rumored to be dating Luka Sabbat following her split from Younes Bendjima in August.

“So Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby,” the KKW beauty mogul told her friend Larsa Pippen in the clip. “With Kourtney … I think he just wants one more. And she wants one more.”

She added, “I mean, it’s like Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend, we get it, so they don’t even have to have sex. It can be like IVF,” before noting that she has “to tell the rest of the family.” (Kourtney split with Bendjima after the episode was shot.)

The Selfish author seemingly enjoyed some R&R overseas with Kourtney, sharing a video of herself swinging in a hot pink bikini on Saturday that was simply labeled, “Bali.”

She also posted a sweet picture of her daughter Chicago, 9 months, sitting with cousin True Thompson, 6 months, whose parents are Khloé and Tristan Thompson. “Besties in Bali,” she wrote.

Khloé, 34, shared a scenic shot from the beach on Saturday. “Dear Bali, you were everything and more,” she wrote. Thompson, 27, welcomed his girlfriend home with a sweet surprise in the form of balloons.

Disick, meanwhile, had jetted off to the Marina Bay Islands in Singapore, where he took selfies with Richie, 20, which they both posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 28.

A source told Us Weekly in August that there is no bad blood between the Kardashian sisters and Richie. “There’s no beef between her and the family,” the insider told Us. “They actually think she’s great for Scott.”

