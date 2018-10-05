Luka Sabbat isn’t giving much away. The Grown-ish actor spoke cryptically amid rumors he’s dating Kourtney Kardashian while chatting with Us Weekly on Thursday, October 4.

“It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter,” the 20-year-old told Us and other reporters at UGG’s 40 Year anniversary celebration at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles when asked about his personal life. “There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018.”

Sabbat — who recently made headlines after spending time with the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — added that he doesn’t know how he’s handling all the current exposure. “I’m chilling,” he added. “I just mind my own business.”

When asked if there’s any truth to what’s going on in his dating life, Sabbat simply responded: “I don’t even know. It’s my life. People read stuff.”

The pair first sparked dating speculation when they were spotted in Los Angeles dining out at The Nice Guy in early September. An insider denied the two were more than pals at the time, saying, “Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls. There is nothing romantic going on.”

The outing came just weeks after the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum called it quits on her relationship with Younes Bendjima in August. Kardashian and the 25-year-old model dated for nearly two years, but a source told Us at the time that their romance had “ran its course.”

Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick for nine years. The former couple share three kids together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

