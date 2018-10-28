A sweet gesture! Tristan Thompson went all out for Khloé Kardashian’s arrival back home.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, October 27, to share a photo of large, silver balloons that read, “Welcome Home.”

Kardashian — who shares 6-month-old daughter True with Thompson, 27 — captioned the sweet pic, “Thank you baby.”

The reality star recently jet-setted off to Bali, Indonesia, with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The previous day, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, played coy about the Good American cofounder following her beau back to the Midwest to Cleveland, where the NBA star plays for the hometown Cavaliers, after the two spent the off-season in Calabasas, California.

“Maybe,” the momager, 62, simply replied when Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the move during an appearance on her talk show on Friday, October 26. Jenner went into no further detail at the time.

Kardashian and Thompson have remained together following a headline-making cheating scandal surrounding the NBA player just days before the KUWTK star gave birth to their first child together.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian “is still planning on” moving back to Cleveland with Thompson despite the rough patch. Another insider, however, noted that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in.”

Kardashian has taken to social media multiple times this month to share cryptic posts that seemingly refer to her life and how she’s handling things. Hours after posting her welcome back to Cleveland post, the California native shared yet another quote.

“Please stop overthinking life like you have an answer to every feeling or situation,” the message read. “That’s not how life works. We figure it all out by just living, by f–king up, by missing an opportunity, by seeking advice and not taking it. We learn what’s important and what isn’t. Sometimes we have no f–king idea what to do and it’s scary but it’s OK. Always trust your gut and know that everything will work out exactly the way it’s supposed to be. It always does. Relax, we were never in control anyway.”

