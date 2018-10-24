Still going. Khloé Kardashian shared another cryptic message about overcoming challenging but perhaps necessary personal struggles.

“Life doesn’t always introduce you to the people you want to meet. Sometimes life puts you in touch with the people you need to meet — to help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to gradually strengthen you into the person you were meant to become,” the Good American founder posted via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 24. She later shared a second message, reading, “Be proud of yourself for how hard you’re trying.”

Kardashian’s latest slew of messages comes one day after she posted about cutting out “negative people” from her life. “Spend time with people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you,” read the note. “Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it.”

The Revenge Body host’s messages come amid what could be a turning point in her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Although Kardashian had planned to move back to Cleveland, Ohio, with the basketball pro, 27, for a majority of the NBA season, a source previously told Us that her “doubts [have begun] to creep in.”

Kardashian is still working on her “extremely strained” relationship with Thompson after his infidelity was revealed in April, days before their daughter, True, was born. Added the insider: “Khloé’s being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

Thompson, for his part, was spotted being “very touchy-feely” with an unidentified woman at an L.A. club in September, an incident that seemingly did not faze Kardashian. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” a source told Us at the time. “They’ll stay together.”

