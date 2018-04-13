Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloé Kardashian since at least November with a woman who has even traveled to a different city to meet up with him, Us Weekly confirms.

The revelation that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been regularly seeing a woman on the side comes after he was caught kissing and getting physical with at least four others.

According to DailyMail.com, which was first to report the news of the fifth woman, her name is Tania. She was first spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on November 14, the morning after he was in town with the Cavaliers to play the New York Knicks. Tania was seen walking out of the ritzy hotel at 7 a.m., while Thompson didn’t leave until the afternoon, when he boarded his team’s bus.

And it wasn’t just a one-night stand — Tania flew into Boston on February 11 to support the Cavs and was seen cheering for Thompson in social media videos. She was later spotted dressed up at a nightclub after the game, and photos were posted online.

On March 24, Thompson and his team arrived in NYC for a game against the Brooklyn Nets, less than two weeks after Kardashian threw him a lavish birthday bash in Los Angeles that was attended by her family as well as his mom.

The 27-year-old athlete was spotted sneaking out the side door of the Four Seasons Hotel, where the team was staying, and was escorted to a car by a doorman. He headed to Pergola, a trendy hookah bar and restaurant, where he met up with Tania, who was dressed in a low-cut top and white leggings.

The pair left the hot spot separately. Tania climbed into an SUV at about 1 a.m. and headed to a local hotel while Thompson departed two minutes later. He was not seen arriving back at the Four Seasons, despite the team having a midnight curfew for their game the next day.

Tania’s parents spoke with Radar on Friday, April 13, and said their daughter has denied hooking up with Thompson. “She’s very upset,” her dad told the website. “She’s telling me nothing happened. She’s a friend of one of the guys who plays on the same team.”

As previously reported, a source close to Thompson told Us that the NBA player is a known cheater among his friends, who “are not surprised” he was caught stepping out on 33-year-old Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter, on Thursday, April 12. A source told Us that Thompson was in the delivery room, as were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé’s BFF, Malika Haqq.

The Cavs center is also the father of 16-month-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tania for comment.

