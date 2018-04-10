Not on his best behavior. New photos have emerged of Tristan Thompson walking into his hotel with a mystery brunette who he was spotted cozying up to earlier that night at a club in New York City.

Although Khloe Kardashian is nine months pregnant with her and Thompson’s first child together, the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared to be locking lips with another woman on Saturday, April 7, at PH-D Lounge, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Shade Room then posted photos via Instagram on Tuesday, April 10, of the basketball pro and what appears to be the same woman walking to his Four Seasons NYC hotel on Saturday. The woman was later seen leaving with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag the following day.

TMZ also published a video on Tuesday of the NBA star seemingly cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 33, in October 2017, when she was three months pregnant.

The website secured a surveillance tape of Thompson with two other women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. In the video, Thompson is seen making out with both women.

Kardashian’s fans have taken to Twitter to defend the nine-month pregnant Revenge Body host and point out that Thompson also allegedly broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, in 2016 when she was pregnant with their now 15-month-old son, Prince Oliver.

Somewhere, Jordan Craig is like pic.twitter.com/awcmAOvzIt — Stephanie Metzger (@7thInningSteph) April 10, 2018

You mean…Tristan Thompson would cheat or disrespect the mother of his child? He’s NEVER done that before pic.twitter.com/P158mq8pg2 — Carmensita (@Hey_Sita) April 10, 2018

Tristan Thompson left his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, now he is cheating on Khloe who is pregnant for him. See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. https://t.co/8Cg64aTlYf — c (@chuzzuz) April 10, 2018

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the Good American designer and Thompson are expecting their first child — a girl — together. Kardashian confirmed the news three months later, writing via Instagram that being pregnant is her “greatest dream realized.”

