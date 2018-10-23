Still speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian posted another cryptic quote about ridding herself of toxic relationships.

“Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you,” read a message she posted via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 22. “Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it.”

“Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you,” the note continued. “When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU — and being YOU is the only way to truly live.”

Kardashian’s latest post came days after she shared an inspiring message about staying strong after heartbreak. “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” read the Instagram Story note on Friday, October 19. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

The following day, the Good American founder, 34, posted about the importance of realizing “what’s important and what isn’t. You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself … You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become.”

Kardashian’s candid messages comes as she plans to move back to Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson for most of the NBA season. Although Thompson, 27, cheated on the reality star in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter True, the pair are taking baby steps toward reconciling their “extremely strained” relationship.

A source previously told Us that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in” as Kardashian prepares to take True to Cleveland, leaving behind her family and support system in Calabasas, California. “[She’s] being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again,” an insider told Us earlier this month after Thompson was spotted being “very touchy-feely” with a mystery woman at a Los Angeles club in September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!