Khloé Kardashian posted an inspirational message on Friday, October 19, about healing a broken heart and trusting again as a source told Us Weekly that the reality TV star is having “doubts” about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” read the message on her Instagram Stories. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

She followed it up with another post on Saturday, October 20, sharing a passage that stated, “One day it just clicks… You realize what’s important and what isn’t. You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself. You realize how far you’ve come and you remember when you thought things were such a mess that they’d never recover. And then you smile. You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become.”

The posts come as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, is planning to move back to Ohio to join her boyfriend Tristan Thompson for “a big chunk” of the NBA season, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Kardashian, who learned of the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s cheating days before she gave birth to their first child, daughter True, in April has been through a rough time with Thompson, 27.

Another source tells Us that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in,” as she prepares to leave her family and close friends behind in California.

The insider adds that things have “been extremely strained” between the couple and Kardashian “is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

