Khloe Kardashian Is Moving Back to Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

What scandal? Khloé Kardashian will leave Los Angeles and move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson during NBA season, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality star, 34, gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True, now 6 months, in the Buckeye state earlier this year. Kardashian and Thompson, 27, welcomed their baby girl just days after the basketball pro was caught cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

Despite the drama, Thompson, who re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a five-year contract in 2015, will return to Ohio with his girlfriend and daughter by his side for the 2018 NBA season, which starts preseason games in October.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Kardashian and Thompson are “doing better than anyone could have expected” after the fallout of the cheating scandal.

“Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again,” the insider revealed. “She believes him.”

After returning to L.A. in June after the NBA playoffs, the twosome have spent the summer together, teaching True how to swim and jetting off to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her beau, Ben Simmons.

It’s unclear how the rest of the family feels about the Good American cofounder moving back to Cleveland. Back in June, a source told Us the famous clan was “so happy to have her home,” but noted also they will “support Khloé in whatever she chooses.”

“Tristan is a part of Khloe’s life,” the source said at the time. “They are together, so he will be there. They’re continuing to work on their relationship.”

